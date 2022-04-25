ajc logo
X

Turkish court set to deliver verdict against philanthropist

National & World News
4 hours ago
A Turkish court is expected on Monday to deliver its final verdict in the trial against a prominent civil rights activist and philanthropist who is accused of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with mass protests that broke out in 2013

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court is expected on Monday to deliver its final verdict in the trial against civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala who is accused of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with mass protests that broke out in 2013.

Kavala, who has already spent more than four years in jail, faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Human rights groups say Kavala is being prosecuted with flimsy evidence. His case is being closely watched as a test for the rule of law in Turkey.

Europe’s top human rights body, the Council of Europe, has initiated “infringement” procedures against Turkey for refusing to abide by European Court of Human Rights rulings, which called for Kavala’s release on grounds that his rights had been violated.

Fellow defendant Mucella Yapici — an activist and architect — also faces a life term, while six other defendants could receive maximum 20-year prison terms.

Kavala, 64, has been jailed in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, since he was detained Oct. 18, 2017, accused of financing the protests. The businessman and other defendants have denied all accusations against them.

In his final defense statements on Friday, Kavala rejected the accusations once again, insisting that he had merely taken pastries and face masks bought from a pharmacy to the protesters. He said claims that he directed the protests are “not plausible.”

“The fact that I spent 4.5 years of my life in prison is an irreparable loss for me. My only consolation is the possibility that my experience will contribute to a better understanding of the grave problems of the judiciary,” Kavala told the court by videoconference from Silivri.

Kavala was initially acquitted in February 2020 of charges that connected him with the 2013 Gezi Park protests. As supporters awaited his release, Kavala was rearrested on new charges linking him to a 2016 coup attempt. The acquittal was later overturned and the case was merged with that relating to the coup attempt, which the Turkish government blames on the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

In October, Kavala’s continued detention sparked a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries, including the United States, France and Germany, after they called for his release on the fourth anniversary of his imprisonment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Kavala, of being the “Turkish branch” of billionaire U.S. philanthropist George Soros, whom the Turkish leader alleges has been behind insurrections in many countries. He threatened to expel Western envoys for meddling in Turkey’s internal affairs.

The European Court of Human Rights’ 2019 decision said Kavala’s imprisonment aimed to silence him and other human rights defenders and wasn’t supported by evidence of an offense.

The lengthy infringement process by the Council of Europe, a 47-member bloc that upholds human rights, could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or membership in the organization.

Erdogan has dismissed the infringement process, saying Turkey would not “recognize those who do not recognize our courts.” Turkey argues that Kavala’s ongoing detention is linked to the 2016 attempted coup and not the previous charges that were reviewed by the European court.

Kavala is the founder of a nonprofit organization, Anadolu Kultur, which focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue.

The 2013 protests started as opposition to the planned development of a shopping mall on the site of the small park in central Istanbul and soon grew into a nationwide protest against Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time.

Editors' Picks
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue1h ago
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta

Steps from a nonviolence rally, a man is killed at a South Fulton park
30m ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
2h ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will wait until after the May 24 primaries to call in witnesses to testify about whether former President Donald Trump tried to illegally overturn election results in Georgia in 2020. (AJC and McClatchy File photos)

How can Trump fight Fulton’s election meddling probe?
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts
2h ago
The Latest
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
6m ago
Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18
8m ago
Beijing locks down some areas as COVID-19 cases mount
9m ago
Featured
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s brother, charged in his killing, denied bond
15h ago
Uncertainty in Atlanta amid Warner Bros. Discovery merger
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top