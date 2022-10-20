Turkish central bank makes huge rate cut amid 83% inflation

Central banks around the world have taken the opposite route of Turkey, rapidly raising interest rates to clamp down on soaring consumer prices. The 19-country area that uses the euro currency saw inflation reach a record 9.9% last month, and the European Central Bank has been enacting big rate hikes to combat it, with another expected next week.

The Turkish lira has lost some 28% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the beginning of the year — on top of taking an even worse battering in 2021. The dollar, on the other hand, has hit a historic high as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens financial conditions.

As Erdogan gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections next June, he is counting on lower borrowing costs to propel the economy. He has expressed his wish that interest rates go down to single digits and a belief that the lira would appreciate in value.

Erdogan said this month that as long as he’s president, “interest rates will continue to go down every passing day, every passing week, every passing month. No one should give us advice about this subject.”

He said investments and growth can only take place under low interest rates and encouraged businesses to borrow from state banks.