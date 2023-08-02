Turkish broadcasting watchdog investigates 'cancellation' of Ataturk TV series

The head of Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog says it has launched an investigation into claims that digital platform Disney+ pulled a series on Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
47 minutes ago
X

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's broadcasting watchdog has launched an investigation into claims that streaming service Disney + pulled a series on the country's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the group's chairman said.

Local media reports said Armenian Americans had lobbied for the show to be canceled on the grounds that Ataturk, as an officer in the Ottoman army, was tied to the mass killing of Armenians in 1915.

The Radio and Television Supreme Board decided to initiate an investigation “based on the public information” that Disney+ decided not to broadcast the series, board chairman Ebubekir Sahin said on social media late Tuesday.

Ataturk, who led the Turkish independence struggle in the years following World War I and went on to become the country's first president, is a much-venerated figure in Turkey, where insulting his memory is a criminal offense.

Disney+ announced last month that the Ataturk series would be aired “on the 100th anniversary” of the Turkish Republic, which falls on Oct. 29.

On Monday, the Armenian National Committee of America thanked supporters of its campaign against Disney+ “glorifying” Ataturk and claimed the show had been canceled.

Disney+ did not respond to an emailed request for comment on the status of the series.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, called it a “shame” that Disney+ had “succumbed to the pressure of the Armenian lobby” in reportedly canceling the series.

“This attitude of the platform in question is disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Turkey and our nation,” Celik said in a social media post.

An estimated 1.5 million people were killed in what is widely viewed as the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey denies that the deaths of Armenians constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Canton Street task force votes abruptly to end its work2h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans want to defund DOJ after Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s what the Braves did at the trade deadline
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect indicted on murder, 16 other charges
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in...
7m ago
Russia launches Baltic naval drills, ratcheting up tensions with European neighbors
7m ago
Nervous NATO nations are beefing up security due to Wagner fighters across their borders...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top