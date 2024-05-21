Nation & World News

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Afghanistan nearly 3 years after the Taliban captured Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban have confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport
FILE - Turkish Airlines airplanes are parked at Ataturk International Airport, in Istanbul, Friday, April 5, 2019. Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier’s services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Turkish Airlines airplanes are parked at Ataturk International Airport, in Istanbul, Friday, April 5, 2019. Afghanistan’s Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier’s services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
Updated 17 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed the resumption of Turkish Airlines flights to Kabul’s international airport, nearly three years after the carrier's services were suspended following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the first Turkish Airlines flight landed Tuesday and was greeted by government officials.

Turkish Airlines flights have returned with a schedule of four weekly round-trip flights between Istanbul and Kabul on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan when the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war.

In January, Air Arabia restarted flights to Kabul's international airport. In November 2023, FlyDubai became the first international carrier to resume flights to Afghanistan.

Two Afghan airlines, Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, operate from Kabul to destinations such as Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Moscow; Islamabad and Istanbul.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta IG: investigations being internally blocked

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli officials seize AP equipment and take down live shot of northern Gaza, citing new...
8m ago
Group of Tesla shareholders ask investors to vote against Musk's compensation package
8m ago
Defense rests without Trump taking the witness stand in his New York hush money trial
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station