Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in New York after pilot dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the pilot died on board, an airline spokesperson said.

Pilot İlçehin Pehlivan, 59, lost consciousness at some point after Flight TK204 took off from Seattle Tuesday night, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Üstün said in a statement.

Crew members decided to make an emergency landing and worked to revive the pilot, Üstün said, but he died before the plane landed.