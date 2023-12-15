Turkish Airlines announces order for 220 additional aircraft from Airbus

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, said Friday that it is placing an order for 220 new planes from Airbus as it seeks to expand its fleet.

In a statement to Turkey’s public disclosures platform, KAP, Turkish Airlines announced that it will buy 150 narrow-body A321 Neo aircraft in addition to 50 wide-body A350-900 jets, 15 of the A350-1000 planes and five A350F cargo aircraft.

The company also would procure engine maintenance services and spare engines for the A350 aircraft from Rolls-Royce, according to the statement.