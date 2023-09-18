Turkey's President Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey
National & World News
9 minutes ago
X

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Turkey during a meeting in New York, Erdogan’s office said Monday.

Erdogan, who is in the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly, also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey’s space program, the Turkish president's office said.

The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.

Images of the meeting showed Musk holding one of his sons as he talked to Erdogan.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, who attended the meeting, said Musk described Turkey as “among the most important candidates for Tesla investment.”

He added that Musk and Erdogan also discussed Turkey’s armed aerial drone program.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Incubus, Lil Baby and Guns N’ Roses delight fans on day 3 of Music Midtown
5h ago

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder embraces calm in comeback win
7h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves swept by Marlins for first time since 2015
8h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen
20h ago
The Latest
Ukraine and its allies battle Russian bid to have genocide case tossed out of the UN's...
5m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares lower, Tokyo closed, as focus turns to Federal Reserve...
10m ago
As Slovakia's trust in democracy fades, its election frontrunner campaigns against aid to...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Get your news about the Braves, Dawgs, Jackets and Falcons in Sunday AJC
14h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top