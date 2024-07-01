Nation & World News

Turkey's president accuses opposition of stoking racism after anti-Syrian rioting erupts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused opposition parties of stoking xenophobia and racism after residents in a neighborhood in central Turkey set Syrian-owned shops on fire
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, April 22, 2024. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused opposition parties of stoking xenophobia and racism on Monday, July 1, 2024 a day after residents in a neighborhood in central Turkey set Syrian-owned shops on fire. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye /Pool Photo via AP, File)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused opposition parties of stoking xenophobia and racism on Monday, a day after residents in a neighborhood in central Turkey set Syrian-owned shops on fire.

The rioting erupted in the Melikgazi region of central Kayseri province late Sunday following reports that a Syrian refugee there had allegedly sexually harassed a 7-year-old Syrian girl. Outraged residents overturned some cars and set shops ablaze, calling on Syrians to leave.

At least 67 people suspected of involvement in the violence were detained, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the social media platform X.

In a televised address on Monday, Erdogan accused opposition parties, which have advocated for the repatriation of refugees, of inciting violence.

“Nothing can be achieved by fueling xenophobia and hatred of refugees in society,” Erdogan said. “One of the reasons for the tragic event that was caused by a small group in Kayseri yesterday is the poisonous discourse of the opposition.”

When Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, Turkey received Syrian refugees with compassion, becoming the country to host the largest refugee population globally. As the population grew and Turkey encountered escalating economic difficulties, it has seen a rise in anti-migrant sentiment. Opposition parties are calling for the repatriation of the Syrians.

Officials said the alleged abuser was arrested while the girl, her siblings and mother were placed under state protection where they would receive psychological support.

In 2021, similar anti-Syrian riots broke out in an Ankara neighborhood after a Turkish teenager was stabbed to death in a fight with a group of young Syrians. Hundreds of people chanting anti-immigrant slogans took to the streets, vandalized Syrian-run shops and hurled rocks at refugees’ homes.

Turkey is home to 3.6 million refugees, according to government figures though some argue the real population may be significantly larger.

