Turkey's opposition seeks stay of 'disinformation' law

Last week, parliament approved a 40-article legislation that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combating fake news. Critics fear that the measure will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections.

The legislation, which was approved with the votes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's ruling party and its nationalist allies, came into effect with its publication in the Official Gazette earlier on Tuesday.