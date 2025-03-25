Turkey's opposition leader visits jailed Erdogan challenger Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

He described Imamoglu and two jailed CHP district mayors he also met as “three lions inside, standing tall, with their heads held high … proud of themselves, their families, their colleagues, not afraid.”

Ozel announced the night before that Tuesday evening would be CHP's final rally outside Istanbul’s City Hall, calling for people to join in. He also said the party would appoint a member to the municipal council to act as mayor in Imamoglu's place, staving off the possibility of a state-appointed replacement.

Crackdown on media and activists

Students across Turkey protested and occupied campuses on Tuesday after declaring a boycott of classes. In Istanbul, thousands gathered in a park before marching to Sisli district, where the elected mayor has been jailed and replaced with a government appointee.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have been cracking down on journalists as protests have grown.

The Media and Law Studies Association, a civil society group, said 11 journalists who were detained for covering banned protests in Istanbul were brought to the city’s Caglayan Courthouse to answer charges of violating the law on meetings and demonstrations.

The journalists were among more than 200 people prosecutors have recommended for imprisonment pending trial, including left-wing activists rounded up at their homes in raids early Monday. By late Tuesday, 92 people, including seven journalists, had been jailed ahead of trial.

Media workers’ unions have condemned the arrests as an “attack on press freedoms and the people’s right to learn the truth.”

Turkish media reported that U.S. citizen Michael Anthony Ganoe was deported for “inciting the public to hatred” during the protests.

The head of the CHP's Istanbul branch, Ozgur Celik, shared a letter he received from the prosecutor’s office ordering the removal of Imamoglu's posters. He said he would not comply.

“You will see more of Mayor Ekrem on the balconies of houses, in squares, on the streets and on the walls,” Celik posted on X.

Demonstrations in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, as well as smaller cities and towns across Turkey, have been largely peaceful with protesters demanding Imamoglu’s release and an end to democratic backsliding. Some turned violent, with officers deploying water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protesters, some of whom have hurled stones, fireworks and other objects at riot police.

The governors of Ankara and Izmir on Tuesday extended bans on demonstrations to April 1 and March 29, respectively. The ban in Istanbul currently ends on Thursday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said early Tuesday that police had detained 43 “provocateurs” over what he said were “vile insults” hurled at Erdogan and his family at protests. Later he posted that 1,418 people had been detained since Wednesday last week, and 979 suspects were currently in custody. “No concessions will be made to those who attempt to terrorize the streets,” he wrote on X.

Ozel and Imamoglu's social media accounts posted condemnations of insults hurled at Erdogan's mother.

Mayor's arrest and possibility of early elections

Imamoglu has been jailed on suspicion of running a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging — accusations he has denied. He also faces prosecution on terror-related charges and has been suspended from duty as a “temporary measure.”

Alongside Imamoglu, 47 other people have been jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul. A further 44 suspects in the case alleging widespread graft at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality were released under judicial control.

The U.N. Human Rights Office condemned “widespread detentions” in Turkey. “All those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights must be released immediately and unconditionally,” spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement.

Although Turkey is not due for another election until 2028, there is a reasonable possibility that Erdogan will call for an early vote in order to run for another term.

Imamoglu has been confirmed as the candidate for the CHP and has performed well in recent polls against Erdogan. He was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019, in a major blow to Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul alongside its predecessors for a quarter-century.

——

Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP