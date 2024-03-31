BreakingNews
Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says
Turkey's opposition appears set to retain key cities, preliminary local election results show

A voter walks at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

A voter walks at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER – Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's main opposition party appeared set to retain its control over key cities in Sunday's local elections, preliminary results showed, in a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had set his sights on retaking control of those urban areas.

With some 40% of the ballot boxes counted, incumbent Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, was leading in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to state broadcaster TRT. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, also appeared poised to retain his seat with a large margin, the results indicated.

The CHP appeared to be leading in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to the preliminary results reported by TRT.

The vote was seen as a barometer of President Erdogan's popularity as he sought to win back control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition in elections five years ago. The CHP's victory in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019, had shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility.

The main battleground for the 70-year-old Turkish president was Istanbul, a city of 16 million people where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.

Analysts said a strong showing for Erdogan’s ruling Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party, or AKP, would likely harden his resolve to usher in a new constitution — one that would reflect his conservative values and allow him to rule beyond 2028 when his current term ends.

For the opposition — divided and demoralized after a defeat in last year’s presidential and parliamentary elections — keeping Istanbul and Ankara would be a major boost and help remobilize supporters.

Some 61 million people, including more than a million first-time voters, were eligible to cast ballots for all metropolitan municipalities, town and district mayorships as well as neighborhood administrations.

Turnout was around 76%, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Some 594,000 security personnel were on duty across the country to ensure the vote goes smoothly. Nevertheless, one person was killed and eleven others were hurt in the city of Diyarbakir where a dispute over the election of a neighborhood administrator turned violent, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. At least six people were also injured in fighting that erupted in the nearby province of Sanliurfa.

“According to the data we have obtained, it seems our citizens’ trust in us, their faith in us has paid off,” Imamoglu said of the early results.

Imamoglu won some 50% of the votes in Istanbul while AKP's candidate Murat Kurum, a former urbanization and environment minister received 41%, according to TRT. Polls had pointed to a close race between the two.

Imamoglu — a popular figure touted as a possible future challenger to Erdogan — ran without the support of some of the parties that helped him to victory in 2019.

Both the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party and the nationalist IYI Party fielded their own candidates in the race.

A six-party opposition alliance that was led by CHP disintegrated after it failed to oust Erdogan in last year's election, unable to capitalize on the economic crisis and the government's initially poor response to last year's devastating earthquake that killed more than 53,000 people.

Hamish Kinnear, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, said that if Imamoglu hangs on in Istanbul, “he will be well placed to unify the fractious opposition and launch a bid for the presidency in 2028.”

Meanwhile, a new religious-conservative party, the New Welfare Party, or YRP, seemed to have attracted votes from AKP supporters who have been disillusioned with the government's handling of the economy. Many people have been left struggling to afford basic goods amid skyrocketing inflation.

In Turkey's mainly Kurdish-populated southeast, the DEM Party was on course to win many of the municipalities but it's unclear whether it would be allowed to retain them. In previous years, Erdogan’s government removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office for alleged links to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed trustees.

Erdogan, who has presided over Turkey for more than two decades — as prime minister since 2003 and president since 2014 — has been advocating a new constitution that would put family values at the forefront. He does not have sufficient votes to enact a new constitution now, but a strong showing could allow him to woo some conservative, nationalist or Islamic legislators from the opposition camp for a needed two-thirds majority.

Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.

A woman votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An election representative gives a ballot to a man at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wait to vote at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man checks the list with the candidates at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ankara's Mayor and Republican People's Party, or CHP, candidate Mansur Yavas votes at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ankara's Mayor and Republican People's Party, or CHP, candidate Mansur Yavas arrives to vote at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A voter walks at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People wait to vote at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People vote at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An election representative holds a ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man votes at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman votes at a polling station in Ankara, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Election representatives count the ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Istanbul Mayor and Republican People's Party, or CHP, Ekrem Imamoglu, right, and his wife Dilek Imamoglu cast their votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Election representatives count the ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Justice and Development Party, or AKP, candidate for Istanbul Murat Kurum holds a ballot before voting at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. Turkey is holding local elections on Sunday that will decide who gets to control Istanbul and other key cities. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Images via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

