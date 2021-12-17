Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

Erdogan, who has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, has pushed for low borrowing costs to stimulate the Turkish economy, boost growth, exports and employment.
The weakened lira is driving prices higher, making imports, fuel and everyday goods more expensive. Many people in the country of more than 83 million are struggling to buy food and to provide for other basic needs.
A man pulls a trolley with goods near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Turkey's Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. The bank's monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man pulls a trolley with goods near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Turkey's Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. The bank's monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A seller waits for customers in his jewellery shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Turkey's Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. The bank's monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A woman changes Turkish lira for USD at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Turkey's Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar. The bank's monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
