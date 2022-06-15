Turkey's leader changes mind again on new name for airline

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday that Turkey's national airline will now be known internationally by its Turkish name “Türk Hava Yolları" (pronounced tuerk hah-VAH yole-lah-RUH).

A day earlier, the Turkish leader had announced that his country would rebrand the national airline as “Türkiye Hava Yolları” as part of his push for his country to be called “Türkiye” (pronounced tuer-key-YAY) instead of Turkey. “Hava yolları” is Turkish for airlines.