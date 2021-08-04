Turkey's govt tells skeptics burned areas will be reforested

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said last week that development fears arise during wildfire season but that the constitution was clear. He said there were certain exceptions for state institutions and tourism that have been regulated for the past four decades.

“For that, the forests do not need to be burned,” he said.

The amendments to a law on incentivizing tourism gives the tourism ministry power to manage all aspects of new tourism centers, approved by the president, including in forests and on treasury lands, taking away responsibilities from the ministries of environment and forestry. The law says these locations would be identified according to their tourism potential, considering the country’s natural, historic and cultural values.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, tweeted the new law gave the Ministry of Culture and Tourism “construction” authority in forests. Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party submitted a draft amendment Tuesday, saying it aimed to ensure burned forests would not be opened up to construction.

“All the places have burned and turned to ash, but his concern is to turn rock and mountain into concrete,” Kilicdaroglu said, referring to Erdogan. The opposition politician said he would stand in front of excavators if “a single brick” were placed in a protected forest.

The ruling party hit back, saying that many opposition lawmakers did not even attend the parliament session during which the law was voted on.

Environmentalists were already protesting mining licenses issued for parts of some forests and trying to stop companies from cutting down trees. They staged sit-ins across Turkey, most recently in Mugla province, where wildfires continued Wednesday.

A 2020 report by the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion showed that 58% of Turkey’s forests have been licensed to mines. About 59% of Mugla, where the fires have been raging, has been designated for mines, according to the foundation.

The debate comes as Erdogan’s government is under criticism for its allegedly poor response and inadequate preparedness for large-scale wildfires, especially for a lack of capacity in aerial firefighting. Officials have said they were working strategically and with full force to fight the fires which erupted in 34 provinces over the past week.

Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds have fed the fires, which so far have killed eight people and countless animals and destroyed forests. Villagers have had to evacuate their homes and livestock, while tourists have fled in boats and cars. In the seaside town province of Mugla, where tourist favorite Bodrum is located, seven fires continued. In Antalya, at least two fires raged on and two neighborhoods had to be evacuated.

Two thermal power stations in Mugla’s Milas district have been at risk in the fires, where authorities said safety precautions had been taken. The Kemerkoy plant was threatened, with flames approaching as close as half a kilometer.

Firefighters and police water cannons, usually used during political protests, fought back the flames overnight while other rescue officials dug ditches around the plant. The latest crisis was averted Wednesday evening after planes dropped water on nearby flames, but strong and changing winds make the fires unpredictable.

Videos from an adjacent neighborhood in Milas showed charred, decimated trees while firefighters continued dousing the area with water hoping to prevent another spark from reigniting the fire.

Officials say 167 fires had been brought under control as 16 continued in five provinces. Thousands of firefighters and civilians were working to douse the flames.

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the fires, including possible sabotage by Kurdish militants. Experts, however, mostly point to climate change as the culprit, along with accidents caused by people.

“I won’t be able to see the forests that will be replanted. Maybe my kids won’t even see them,” Resit Yavuz, a Marmaris resident, said. “There are no trees left. There’s nowhere left for fires to erupt.”

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece. Temperatures in Marmaris, in Mugla, reached an all-time high of 45.5 C (114 F) on Tuesday.

Across the sea, neighboring Greece was also fighting fires. Evacuations took place from the Greek island of Evia and the southwestern Peloponnese. Another blaze burned more than 100 homes and businesses near the Greek capital of Athens.

A European Union disaster response group said assistance, including firefighters and water-dropping planes, were being sent from EU members to Italy, Greece, Albania and North Macedonia.

The heatwave is forecast to continue in Turkey and Greece until the end of the week.



Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed.

Caption A Turkish volunteer runs as they head to fight wildfires in Turgut village, near tourist resort of Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. As Turkish fire crews pressed ahead Tuesday with their weeklong battle against blazes tearing through forests and villages on the country's southern coast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government faced increased criticism over its apparent poor response and inadequate preparedness for large-scale wildfires.(AP Photo/Emre Tazegul) Credit: Emre Tazegul Credit: Emre Tazegul

