BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges for APD officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
ajc logo
X

Turkey's Erdogan vows continued support for Palestinians

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

National & World News
By SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Turkey's president says his country's reconciliation with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara's support for the Palestinian cause

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s reconciliation efforts with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara’s support for the cause of the Palestinians, the Turkish leader said Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader arrived in Ankara just one week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2018.

“The steps taken in our relations with Israel will in no way reduce our support for the Palestinian cause,” Erdogan said. “On the contrary, our Palestinian brothers also express that these steps will contribute to a solution to the Palestinian issue and improve the situation of the Palestinian people.”

Abbas didn't comment directly on the rapprochement between Turkey and Israel, but thanked Turkey for its “unwavering” support to the Palestinians.

“We are aware of their support for their legitimate rights, freedom and independence,” Abbas said. “We know that Turkey and its institutions stand by the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state in every field, and support them in the international arena.”

Last week, Israel and Turkey announced they were restoring full diplomatic relations in the latest step in months of reconciliation between the two countries.

Turkey and Israel were once close regional allies, but the relationship disintegrated under Erdogan, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has objected to Turkey’s embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Following an attempt at mending ties, Turkey recalled its ambassador again in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Palestinians didn't object to the improvement of relations between Turkey and Israel.

“The dialogue (with Israel) will allow us to better defend the Palestinians,” Cavusoglu told Haber Global television in an interview. “They say this themselves. “

“The steps that we are taking does not mean that Turkey will make concessions,” he said.

Cavusoglu said a new ambassador would be named soon.

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rear, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rear, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rear, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas is in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and an official help Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and an official help Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined ShapeCaption
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and an official help Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as they review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abbas in Turkey for a two-day state visit.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Editors' Picks
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges3h ago
Atlanta judge Gundy suspended for 90 days for ethics lapses
2h ago
Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini
3h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
3h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
3h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
23h ago
The Latest
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
2m ago
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
7m ago
Turkey says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission
8m ago
Featured
FILE - Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
18h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top