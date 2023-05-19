X

Turkey's electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Turkey's Supreme Election Board has announced the official results of Sunday's election, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving 49.24% and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu receiving 45.07%

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's Supreme Election Board on Friday confirmed the results of the first round of Turkey's presidential election in which neither incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving the majority support needed for an outright victory.

The electoral board announced that Erdogan secured 49.24% of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu getting 45.07% and a third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan, receiving 5.28%, necessitating a runoff election on May 28 between the top two contenders.

Ogan, a former academic who was backed by an anti-migrant party, might hold the key to victory in the runoff now that he’s out of the race.

Speaking to Turkish media earlier this week, Ogan listed the conditions to earn his support. Among them are taking a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as creating a timeline for sending back millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.

The PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency in southeast Turkey, is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu shifted from his more inclusive, soft-toned rhetoric to appeal to nationalist voters, vowing to send back millions of refugees and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNN International in an interview broadcast on Friday, Erdogan said he would not bend to Ogan’s demands: “I’m not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner. It will be the people who are the kingmakers.”

Yet on Friday a surprise meeting between Erdogan and Ogan took place at the former’s Istanbul office. No statement was made following the nearly one-hour meeting.

Editors' Picks

South Georgia UMC vote on exit of 193 churches on Sunday2h ago

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting
26m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion
36m ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern strikes deal with engineers union for paid sick leave
1h ago

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern strikes deal with engineers union for paid sick leave
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia plans security checks of voting equipment before ’24 elections
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church
18m ago
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests...
21m ago
Awash in social media, how are police learning to inform the public better after...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top