Turkey wants to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies, official confirms

The BRICS alliance was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, but has recently undergone a major expansion, and now includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has said it's considering joining and Azerbaijan has formally applied.

BRICS has a stated aim to amplify the voice of the Global South. Its founding members have called for a fairer world order and the reform of international institutions like the United Nations, the IMF and the World Bank.

Erdogan, who has been in power for more than two decades, has sought to carve a more independent foreign policy for Turkey and to enhance its global influence. The country is also frustrated by the lack of progress in its membership talks with the European Union.

Last week, Erdogan said Turkey should “simultaneously” develop relations with both the East and the West.

"We don't have to choose between the European Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Erdogan said in reference to the regional cooperation organization established by China and Russia. "On the contrary we have to develop our relations with both these and other organizations on a win-win basis."

BRICS is expected to discuss taking in new members in a meeting in Russia next month.

Turkey, which straddles Europe and Asia, joined the NATO military alliance in 1952. It began talks to join the European Union in 2005 but the negotiations have stalled due to concerns over democratic regression under Erdogan’s administration, and ongoing disputes with Cyprus, an EU member, among other challenges.

Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkey was “exploring new opportunities for cooperation with several partners in different platforms, such as BRICS.”

On Monday, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said Turkey has expressed its interest in joining BRICS.