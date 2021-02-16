Turkey vows to expand anti-PKK operations in northern Iraq

He said: “we will stay in these places which we will secure for as long as it takes so that we are not subjected to such an attack again.”

Turkey has carried out numerous cross border incursions into Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

Turkey has long been seeking to form a secure zone along its borders with Iraq and Syria to force Kurdish insurgents away from the frontier.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's supporters in the Black Sea city of Rize, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An imam leads the prosession as Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Salih Kanca, a Turkish civilian, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians who had been abducted by Kurdish insurgents and found killed in northern Iraq, at the airport in the city of Samsun, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to expand cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, following the killing of the 13 Turks. (IHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man cries as he waves goodbye while mourners carry the coffin of Turkish soldier Mevlot Kahveci, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians who had been abducted by Kurdish insurgents and found killed in northern Iraq, during the funeral in the city of Eskisehir, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to expand cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, following the killings. (IHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Imams hold prayers in front of the national flag-draped coffin of Turkish soldier Adil Kabakli, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians who had been abducted by Kurdish insurgents and found killed in northern Iraq, during the funeral for both Kabakli and fellow soldier Muslum Altintas in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to expand cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, following the killings. (IHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited