Turkey: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

A coordination center for the shipping of exports would be established in Istanbul and would include U.N., Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said the fact that Guterres was traveling to Istanbul means “we’re moving ahead” on the deal. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, whom Guterres put in charge of the Ukraine side of the deal, and Rebeca Grynspan, head of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, in charge of the Russian side of the deal, were already in Istanbul.

“We’ve been working around the clock with intense behind the scenes talks with countless moving parts,” Haq said.

With the growing global food crisis, Haq said if an agreement is reached “we can potentially save hundreds of thousands, potentially millions of people, from having food be priced out of their reach.”

Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed each other for the blocked grain shipments.

Moscow accused Ukraine of failing to remove sea mines at the ports to allow safe shipping. Russia has also insisted on its right to check the incoming ships for weapons.

Ukraine has sought international guarantees that the Kremlin wouldn’t use the safe corridors for grain shipments to attack Ukraine's key Black Sea port of Odesa. Ukrainian authorities have also accused Russia of stealing grain from its eastern regions to sell and deliberately shelling Ukrainian fields to set them on fire.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on the Turkish announcement. Dmitry Peskov said it was a question “for the (Russian) military.”

