Turkey: Suspected Kurdish militants dead after police chase

Dogan added that the two suspects were part of a group of four militants who had flown to the Amanos from the Syrian town of Manbij, in Aleppo province, using powered paragliders. He did not identify the suspects.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast region and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives since it started in 1984.

The explosion caused significant damage to cars and shops, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Earlier, it said police, fire service rescuers and medical teams were dispatched to the area.

The incident came days after the U.S. Embassy in Turkey issued a security alert, saying it had received reports of a possible attack on Americans and other foreigners and urging U.S. citizens to exercise caution.

The PKK and the Islamic State extremist group conducted deadly attacks on Turkish soil between 2015 and 2017.