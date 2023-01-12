Turkey summons Swedish envoy over 'heinous' protest action

Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for Erdogan’s office, responded to Billström's tweet by condemning the incident and urging Swedish authorities “to take necessary steps against terrorist groups” without delay.

“That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism – as they have been claiming in recent days,” Altun tweeted in English.

In November, the ambassador was similarly summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry after images that allegedly insulted Erdoğan were projected on the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm.

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

NATO-member Turkey hasn't yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from all existing alliance members.