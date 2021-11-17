Turkey, Spain discuss sale of aircraft carrier, submarine

Erdogan and Sanchez earlier oversaw the signing of six agreements, covering cooperation in renewable energy, disaster response and sports.

Erdogan, meanwhile, refused to comment on reports that Russia had begun transferring technology to Turkey for its S-400 missile defense systems, following the controversial sale of the anti-aircraft missiles to Turkey in 2017.

The United States strongly opposed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian technology and pushed Ankara out of its F-35 fighter jet program. It also imposed sanctions on several Turkish defense officials.

Washington and Turkey’s other NATO allies insist that S-400s pose a threat to the F-35 project. Turkey rejects that argument.

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pose for photos during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez review a military honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, center, greet officials during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pose for photos during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici