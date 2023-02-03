X
Dark Mode Toggle

Turkey says West failed to share details of security threat

National & World News
55 minutes ago
Turkey has railed against a group of Western countries that temporarily shut their consulates in Istanbul, for a second day

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey for a second day on Friday railed against a group of Western countries that temporarily shut their consulates in Istanbul, accusing them of failing to share information on the security threat that led to the closures and of aiming to cause harm to Turkey.

This week, nine Western nations either closed down their consulates in Istanbul or issued travel warnings to citizens visiting Turkey, citing security threats. The measures angered Turkey, which on Thursday summoned the countries’ ambassadors in protest. Turkey’s interior minister accused the countries of waging “psychological warfare” and attempting to wreck Turkey’s tourism industry.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu insisted that the nine countries did not share information with Turkish authorities about the alleged security threat. His ministry has identified the nine countries as the United States, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Britain, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy.

“They tell us that they have concrete information that there is a threat. ... But where did it come from, where is the threat, who will carry it out? There is no information about that,” Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Argentinian counterpart.

“We asked our Interior Ministry. They say there is no concrete sharing of information. ... We asked our intelligence agency. There is no concrete sharing of information.”

The minister also said Turkey suspects an “ulterior motive” behind the closures, including alleged intent to hurt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections that are likely to be held on May 14.

“If they are trying to create the image that Turkey is unstable and that there is a threat of terrorism, this does not fit friendship or the spirit of alliance, he said. “This is especially true before the elections. If they are trying to put the (ruling party) government, the Presidential government, in a difficult situation, our people know very well what is behind it. ... It won’t serve their purpose.”

The German Embassy this week cited the risk of possible retaliatory attacks following Quran-burning incidents in some European countries in announcing the closure of its consulate. The U.S. embassy cautioned its citizens about possible attacks against churches, synagogues and diplomatic missions as well as other places that Westerners frequent.

In November, a bombing on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue, located in the heart of the city and near a number of foreign consulates, killed six people and wounded several others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants.

Radical Islamic groups and leftist militants have also carried out deadly attacks in Turkey the past.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday that Turkey had conducted as many as 60 operations against the Islamic State group so far this year and detained 95 people. Last year, close to 2,000 IS suspects were detained in more than 1,000 operations against the group, he said.

Last weekend, Turkey’s foreign ministry issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The warning followed demonstrations the week before outside the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey.

Credit: Khalil Hamra

Credit: Khalil Hamra

Credit: Emrah Gurel

Credit: Emrah Gurel

Editors' Picks

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years 16h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
19h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Georgia colleges should toss SAT/ACT requirement for good
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Larry Mayer

China says it's looking into report of spy balloon over US
25m ago
Pakistani troops kill 2 militants in raid near Afghan border
28m ago
Companies pledge millions in fed effort to stem road deaths
32m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
16h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
21h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top