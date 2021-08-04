Turkey says it won't shoulder new Afghan migration, slams US

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said Wednesday the U.S. statement had suggested Turkey as an application spot “without consultation.” He said Turkey does not have the capacity to shoulder another migration crisis.

“The U.S. may directly transport these people by plane. Turkey will not take over the international responsibilities of third countries,” Bilgic said and added Turkey would not allow its laws to be abused by other countries. He said the U.S. announcement would trigger a major refugee crisis.