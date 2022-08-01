ajc logo
X

Turkey says first grain ship set to depart Ukrainian port

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, a Turkish Polarnet cargo ship is loading Ukrainian grain in a port in Odesa region, Ukraine, Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Turkey’s defense ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain will set off from the port of Odesa on Monday

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain will set off from the port of Odesa on Monday.

The ministry says the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni, which has been loaded with corn, will depart Odesa for Lebanon at 0530 GMT.

The ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.

The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta pastor Charles Sineath dies at 83: Preaching was his passion6h ago
Cherokee man who kidnapped ex-wife featured in true-crime show
8h ago
Five takeaways after Austin Riley, Braves finish scorching hot July
7h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Rock jokes about ‘The Slap,’ dating in his 50s, spoiled kids
11h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Rock jokes about ‘The Slap,’ dating in his 50s, spoiled kids
11h ago
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
16h ago
The Latest
AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday
8m ago
Asian shares advance, Hong Kong sags on weak factory data
1h ago
Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour
1h ago
Featured
Actress Nichelle Nichols wasn't sure that she wanted to continue portraying Lieutenant Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television show until Martin Luther King, Jr. — a Trekkie — convinced her that her presence on the show was valuable. (Paramount Television; Chick Harrity / AP)

Credit: Paramount Television

A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top