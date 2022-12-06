BreakingNews
Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
ajc logo
X

Turkey says Finland must end arms embargo to join NATO

National & World News
20 minutes ago
Turkey’s foreign minister says Finland must publicly declare that it's lifting an arms embargo on Turkey to win Ankara’s approval for its membership into NATO

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Finland must publicly declare that it's lifting an arms embargo on Turkey to win Ankara’s approval for its membership to NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments ahead of visit by Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, who will be discussing his nation’s bid to join the military alliance with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday.

“The Finnish defense minister’s visit to Turkey is important because we have not yet heard a statement from Finland saying they’ve lifted their arms embargo against us,” Cavusoglu told reporters. “We’re expecting such a statement from there.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, amid concerns that Russia might target them next.

But NATO-member Turkey has been holding up Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the military alliance, accusing the two Nordic countries of ignoring threats to Turkey from Kurdish militants and other groups it considers as terrorists and pressing them to crackdown on these groups. Ankara has also been pressuring the two countries to lift a de-facto ban on weapons sales to Turkey.

Sweden announced in September that it was removing an arms embargo it had imposed on Ankara in 2019 following Turkey’s military operation against the Kurdish militia in Syria.

Turkey, which has accused the Nordic countries of ignoring threats against it from Kurdish militants and other groups that it considers as terrorists, has not endorsed their accession. The parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify their applications. The 28 other NATO member states have already done so.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum8h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
14h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

APD officer critical after being hit by drunk driver during foot chase, cops say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: David R. Martin

Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth
17m ago
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
18m ago
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
22m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
47m ago
First voters in Georgia runoff say they know the election’s importance
13h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top