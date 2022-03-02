Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases

“The person in front of you is the person who insisted on restrictions for the past two years,” the minister said. “He is now saying: ‘now is the time that we review everything.'”

Koca said: “There is no need to underline the word pandemic, like we did before.”

The minister conceded that some experts believe the moves are premature, saying “these decisions were not taken in an absolute agreement.”

Koca insisted however: “We are not removing the masks from our lives. We will be carrying them with us to wear when necessary.”

Around 85% of the adult population has been double vaccinated and 27 million people in the country of more than 84 million have received booster shots. Turkey reported just under 60,000 infections on Tuesday and 203 deaths.

