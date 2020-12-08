Turkey orders 304 military detained over suspected coup ties

The Anadolu news agency said an investigation led by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir targeted suspects, including five colonels, in the army and air force across 50 provinces.

More than 285 people were killed in the failed July 2016 coup attempt, which Ankara says was organized by the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, who lives in the United States, denies involvement in the attempt.