Turkey mourns tens of thousands dead, surrounded by the ruins of last year's earthquake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Millions of people across Turkey on Tuesday will mourn the loss of more than 53,000 friends, loved ones and neighbors in the country's catastrophic earthquake a year ago.

To mark what it calls the “Disaster of the Century," the government has arranged a series of events to commemorate the one-year anniversary of disaster in southern Turkey.

In Antakya, the capital of the southern province of Hatay, a moment of silence and homage will be held besides the ruins of the 13th century Ulu Mosque at 4:17 a.m. – the moment the tremor struck.