Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

The heavy flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heat wave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country's Mediterranean coast.
Climate scientists say there's little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events — such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms — as the Earth warms.
Women react as they look at the destroyed building where they lived, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited
Soldiers clear the mud from a shop in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Uncredited
A view of part of a collapsed building in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Uncredited
A man looks at destroyed building, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Uncredited
Soldiers clear the mud from a shop in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Uncredited
Rescue worker search a collapsed building in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Uncredited
An aerial photo shows a man sitting next to a statue of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk among destruction in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Ismail Coskun
An aerial photo shows overturned cars among destruction in a mud-covered street in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Credit: Ismail Coskun
