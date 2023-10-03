BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector

Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants, following suicide bomb attack

Police detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Police detained at least 67 people across Turkey on Tuesday in a sweep targeting people with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. At least 12 other suspected PKK members were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces, Yerlikaya wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

Yerlikaya later said that 928 people suspected of holding unlicensed firearms or being connected to firearms smuggling were also arrested during the operation, but he did not immediately make it clear if the suspects arrested for illegal firearms were suspected of connections to the PKK.

He added that over 840 firearms were confiscated during the operation.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an entrance to the Interior Ministry hours before President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to address Parliament as it returned from its summer recess. A second would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police.

Two police officers were slightly wounded in the attack. The suspects arrived at the scene inside a vehicle they seized from a veterinarian in the central Turkish of Kayseri after shooting him in the head, officials said.

The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a news website close to the group, while Turkish authorities identified one of the assailants as a PKK militant. Hours later, Turkey’s Air Force carried out airstrikes on suspected PKK sites in northern Iraq, where the group's leadership is based. The Defense Ministry said a large number of PKK militants were “neutralized” in the strikes.

Yerlikaya did not clarify whether the people rounded up on Tuesday were suspected of direct involvement in Sunday’s attack.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: T5

Metro Atlanta’s data center allure continues with 2 massive proposals1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector
25m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s backyard, shutdown politics is complicated
51m ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Panda Diplomacy: The departure of DC's beloved pandas may signal a wider Chinese pullback
7m ago
Agostini, Krausz and L’Huillier win physics Nobel for looking at electrons in fractions...
10m ago
India police search journalists' homes and offices in the country's latest raids on media
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
16h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
19h ago
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top