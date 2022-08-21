Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people

The other incident happened late Saturday afternoon in Derik after the brakes of an articulated truck failed, causing it to crash into two other vehicles near a gas station.

As first responders worked at the scene and crowds gathered to watch, another truck lost control and ploughed into them.

Speaking from the site, Soylu said 20 people were killed and 26 injured. A police officer was among the victims, and two drivers were detained as an investigation was launched, he said.

Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people died in traffic incidents last year, according to the government.