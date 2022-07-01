Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Well and Voice of America

Ilhan Tasci, a RTUK member from Turkey's the main opposition Republican People’s Party, said he opposed the move to block the two foreign broadcasters. The board applied to the court for the access restriction, he said.

“Here is press freedom and advanced democracy,” he tweeted sarcastically.

The Journalists Union of Turkey called the decision censorship. “Give up on trying to ban everything you don’t like, this society wants freedom,” it tweeted.

In February, RTUK said it identified three websites without broadcast licenses, which also included the Turkish services of Euronews. But Euronews said it argued that it did not broadcast live in Turkish or air visual bulletins and was therefore exempt from the licensing requirements.

Voice of America also said in February that while radio and TV licensing is a norm because broadcast airwaves are finite resources, the internet does not have limited bandwidth.

“The only possible purpose of a licensing requirement for internet distribution is enabling censorship," VOA said in a statement.

Turkey was rated "Not Free" for 2021 on the Freedom of the Net index by Freedom House. Hundreds of thousands of domains and web addresses have been blocked.

Turkey was rated “Not Free” for 2021 on the Freedom of the Net index by Freedom House. Hundreds of thousands of domains and web addresses have been blocked.

Reporters Without Borders ranked Turkey at 149 out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index, saying “all possible means are used to undermine critics,” including stripping journalists of press cards, online censorship, lawsuits and arrests.

