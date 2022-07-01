BreakingNews
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
ajc logo
X

Tunisian president seeks more powers in new constitution

National & World News
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Tunisian President Kais Saied has unveiled a new draft constitution that would bestow broad powers to the president and limit the powers of the prime minister and parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday unveiled a new draft constitution that would bestow broad powers to the president and curtail the authority of the prime minister and parliament.

A referendum on the constitution is scheduled for July 25, exactly to the day when a year earlier Saied suspended parliament and seized power. He said the move was necessary to “save the country” from political and economic crisis, prompting strong criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of slide toward totalitarianism.

Several organizations, including the powerful central trade union, the UGTT, have deplored the absence of a public dialogue in preparing the new constitution, which they have dubbed “the Constitution of Kais Saied."

The draft text, published late Thursday night, would give the president greater executive power than the prime minister and establish a bicameral parliamentary system for the first time.

That would be a big shift from the current constitution, which was seen as groundbreaking when it was passed in 2014 after consultations with multiple groups.

The 2014 constitution sought to limit presidential power after the Arab Spring protests put an end to 23 years of unchallenged reign by former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. He was overthrown in 2011 by a popular revolt in Tunisia which triggered a similar movement in several countries of the region against autocratic leaders.

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s new education laws take effect July 12h ago
Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
2h ago
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
16h ago
Delta to pay $10.5 million to settle probe into mail delivery times
2h ago
Delta to pay $10.5 million to settle probe into mail delivery times
2h ago
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
38m ago
The Latest
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
6m ago
Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony
6m ago
Zoroastrians confront depletion of their ancient faith
9m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top