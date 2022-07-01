Tunisian president seeks more powers in new constitution

A referendum on the constitution is scheduled for July 25, exactly to the day when a year earlier Saied suspended parliament and seized power. He said the move was necessary to “save the country” from political and economic crisis, prompting strong criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of slide toward totalitarianism.

Several organizations, including the powerful central trade union, the UGTT, have deplored the absence of a public dialogue in preparing the new constitution, which they have dubbed “the Constitution of Kais Saied."