Tunisian opposition party leader questioned by authorities

Ghannouchi was among a dozen top party officials whose bank accounts the north African country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

Ennahdha has said all these accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a “coup.”

One Ennahdha official, former Justice Minister Noureddine Bhiri, arrived at the hearing Tuesday and said he feared “a possible detention of Ghannouchi.”

Bhiri was in power in the aftermath of the revolution that brought down the government of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 amid protests that inspired the Arab Spring movement.

The Ennahdha party published a statement on its website attributed to its president in which he denounced “the slander and shenanigans” of Saied’s presidency.

Saied and some others blamed Ennahdha in part for Tunisia’s political crisis last year. Ennahdha, which dominated parliament before it was suspended, is among the president’s fiercest critics.

Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined Shape Caption Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi Combined Shape Caption Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined Shape Caption Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi Combined Shape Caption Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi Combined Shape Caption Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi) Credit: Hassene Dridi Credit: Hassene Dridi