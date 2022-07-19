ajc logo
X

Tunisian opposition party leader questioned by authorities

Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Combined ShapeCaption
Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

National & World News
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party has been questioned by the country’s counterterrorism unit Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party has been questioned by the country’s counterterrorism unit Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through an association charity.

It’s unclear how long the counterterrorism hearings could last for Rached Ghannouchi, 81, who is the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha party. Critics believe it could lead to his arrest — or a trial.

Outside the hearing in the capital, Tunis, Ghannouchi’s supporters decried the proceedings as a sham orchestrated by authorities.

Angry demonstrators held placards reading: “No to political trials,” "Down with the putsch” and “Saied get out,” in allusion to the exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied that he claimed were to “cleanse the country of corruption that plagues all the cogs of the state.”

Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis. This prompted criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of shunning democracy and a slide toward totalitarianism.

Ghannouchi was among a dozen top party officials whose bank accounts the north African country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

Ennahdha has said all these accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a “coup.”

One Ennahdha official, former Justice Minister Noureddine Bhiri, arrived at the hearing Tuesday and said he feared “a possible detention of Ghannouchi.”

Bhiri was in power in the aftermath of the revolution that brought down the government of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 amid protests that inspired the Arab Spring movement.

The Ennahdha party published a statement on its website attributed to its president in which he denounced “the slander and shenanigans” of Saied’s presidency.

Saied and some others blamed Ennahdha in part for Tunisia’s political crisis last year. Ennahdha, which dominated parliament before it was suspended, is among the president’s fiercest critics.

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi makes a signe as he arrives at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporter of the leader of the Ennahdha party Rached Ghannouchi, hold placards as they stage a protest at Tunisia's anti-terrorism unit in Tunis, Tunisia, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The leader of Tunisia's main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country's anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Credit: Hassene Dridi

Editors' Picks
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?4h ago
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case
Georgia Tech goes with ‘classic’ design for new uniforms
Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft
Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft
$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub
1h ago
The Latest
Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan
6m ago
Emmett Till's house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
10m ago
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
16m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top