Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

At Saturday's demonstration in Tunis, protesters chanted for Larayedh's release and the president's resignation. Police kept them behind metal barriers.

“The fact that 90% of voters abstain from going to the polls signifies a disavowal of the political process initiated by President Saied. This is the beginning of the end of this process,” Ennahda leader Noureddine Bhiri told The Associated Press.

He said that “Saied now has no other alternative but to resign and call for early presidential elections in order to protect the country against instability that can affect the entire region."

Ennahda officials pledged to hold further demonstrations in January.

Saied rejected criticism over the low turnout in Sunday's election, saying the most important measure will be what happens in the second round of voting on Jan. 19.

Tunisia was seen as a model of democracy in the region after protesters overthrew their autocratic leader in 2011, unleashing the Arab Spring uprisings.

