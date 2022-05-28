ajc logo
X

Tunisian court bans travel for Islamist party chief, others

National & World News
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press
41 minutes ago
A court in Tunisia has issued a travel ban for 34 people, including the head of the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A court in Tunisia has issued a travel ban on 34 people, including the head of the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, all suspected of involvement in an alleged parallel security service reportedly put into place after the 2011 Tunisian revolution.

Ennahdha party chief Rachid Ghannouchi and 33 others have been targeted in an investigation into the alleged service, dubbed the “secret apparatus,” which has been blamed by some for the still-unsolved murders of two leftist militants in 2013.

The spokeswoman for the court in Ariana, Fatma Bougottaya, claimed on Friday night that the suspects had illegally gained access to information concerning state institutions and allegedly shared it with someone with no legitimate reason to have it, which amounts to an abuse of power. She did not elaborate.

The travel bans were issued on orders of Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, the court spokeswoman told Radio Mosaique.

Ghannouchi, who also headed Tunisia’s parliament — which was suspended then dissolved by Tunisian President Kais Saied — said in a statement that the “so-called secret apparatus is pre-fabricated” and represents a “falsification of facts.” He denounced “a deliberate operation” by authorities “with a goal of distracting the public from true problems” like the political and economic crisis and social problems in the North African country.

He denounced “continued pressure exercised by President Saied” on the judiciary, which he has ordered to hunt out corruption.

Ghannouchi, an adamant adversary of the president, has denounced the exceptional and controversial measures taken by Saied last July 25 as a “coup d’etat,” claiming the goal was to restore a dictatorship in Tunisia.

Saied conferred on himself sweeping powers. Besides dissolving parliament, Saied fired the prime minister and gave himself the power to rule by decree — measures the president claimed were needed to “save the country from imminent peril” and fight widespread corruption.

Under pressure from Tunisia’s allies, who are concerned about democratic backsliding in Tunisia, Saied has laid out a roadmap that foresees organizing a referendum on July 25 on political reforms to amend the constitution, then holding a parliamentary election on Dec. 17.

Editors' Picks
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut 3h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
20h ago
Johnny Beckman, Atlanta meteorologist, has died at age 90
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
22h ago
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
22h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
23h ago
The Latest
Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse
9m ago
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
12m ago
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
13m ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
23h ago
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
21h ago
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top