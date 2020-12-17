Tunisia region at heart of revolution waits to reap rewards

Authorities canceled a local ceremony to mark the self-immolation of Bouazizi after dozens of people began marching to protest the government.

The unemployment rate is at 25% in the region with families of five out of work, said a local journalist Kawthar Chaibi, noting routine sit-ins or roadblocks to protest the situation. The national unemployment rate is 15%.

The anniversary of the uprising is regularly marked with an “international festival” organized by the workers’ union featuring outdoor concerts, sports and conferences. This year’s event is called “Ten Years … The Wait is Long.” It was reduced from its usual 10 days of events to four by constraints linked to the coronavirus and because of “the tense social situation due to the great disappointment felt by the population,” festival director Youssef Jellali told The Associated Press.

Tunisia, struggling economically and targeted by deadly extremist attacks, emerged from the Arab Spring as a rare example of a stable but struggling democracy in the Arab world with numerous elections regarded as democratic, and a constitution guaranteeing freedoms and rights. Ahmed Ammar, an activist in Tunisia’s civil society, said his country is “like a reed that bends, but doesn’t break.”

Residents walk past graffiti in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire in the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. His public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi) Credit: Riadh Dridi Credit: Riadh Dridi

A man rides his motorcycle in front of garbage in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Friday Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire in the past 10 years to protest police harassment, poverty or the lack of opportunity in the country. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi) Credit: Riadh Dridi Credit: Riadh Dridi

The Ennour district of Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, is pictured Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Hundreds of desperate Tunisians have set themselves on fire over the past 10 years in an act of protest, following the example of 26-year-old fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation in 2010 led to the downfall of Tunisia’s dictator of 23 years. Bouazizi's public suicide unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings and a decade of crackdowns and civil wars across the region. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi) Credit: Riadh Dridi Credit: Riadh Dridi