ajc logo
X

Tunisia opposition leader investigated on terrorism charges

National & World News
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country’s anti-terrorism unit on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country’s anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity.

The accused, Rached Ghannouchi, was among a dozen top Ennahdha party officials whose bank accounts the north African country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

President Kais Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to “save the country” from a political and economic crisis. This prompted criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of a slide toward totalitarianism.

Ennahdha has said that these accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a “coup.”

Opposition figure Nejib Chebbi said he feared for Ghannouchi’s arrest after the hearing, denouncing what he called a “harassment campaign” unleashed by the government against “leading political figures.”

Saied and some others blamed Ennahdha in part for Tunisia’s political crisis last year. Ennahdha, which dominated parliament before it was suspended, is among the president’s fiercest critics.

Editors' Picks
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments1h ago
The Jolt: Fani Willis’ Trump probe becomes flashpoint in lieutenant governor’s race
4h ago
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
4h ago
Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets
4h ago
Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets
4h ago
Josef Martinez not in starting lineup for second consecutive game
1h ago
The Latest
Europe's leaders look to ink energy deals to sidestep Russia
19m ago
No immediate ruling in Louisiana abortion case
20m ago
Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process
21m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top