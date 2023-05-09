BreakingNews
UGA football team declines invitation to White House celebration
Tunisia: 3 killed, 10 injured in attack near synagogue

Updated 17 minutes ago
The Tunisian Interior Ministry says a naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians near a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians Tuesday near a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said.

The attacker was killed by security guards seeking to prevent him from entering the temple, the ministry said in a statement. Ten people were injured in the attack near the 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue.

The assailant, a guard affiliated with the National Guard naval center in the town of Aghir on Djerba, first killed a colleague with his service weapon and then seized ammunition and sought to reach the Ghriba synagogue, the ministry said.

When he reached the area, he opened fire on security units stationed at the temple. The synagogue was locked down and those inside were kept secure while authorities investigate the motives for the attack, the ministry said.

It occurred during an annual pilgrimage that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world to one of Africa’s oldest synagogues.

A truck bombing killed some 20 people in 2002 at the entrance to the temple during the annual Jewish pilgrimage on Djerba. Al-Qaida claimed responsibility for that attack.

Djerba is home to Tunisia’s main Jewish community.

