AAC postpones Tulsa-Navy amid virus outbreak at Navy

“We knew that this season would be different in the face of the pandemic, and unfortunately has forced another weekend without football for our team,” Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said. “I’m disappointed for our football student-athletes and coaches who continue to work and practice diligently, but it reinforces the challenge facing all programs.”

Navy halted all football activities after positive COVID-19 cases among players and players being placed in quarantine after contact tracing determined they had high-risk contact with an infected person. Navy did not specify the number of players affected.

“Protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. “An administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

The Tulsa pom squad performs during a NCAA football game in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Tiller Bucktrot (68) leads his teammates onto the field before their game against East Carolina in Tulsa. Okla. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

Navy running back Chance Warren (13) celebrates a touchdown by fullback Jamale Carothers (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade