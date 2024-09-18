Tulane's public health school secures major gift to expand

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longtime donor who has given more than $160 million to Tulane University is the new namesake of the university's expanding 112-year-old graduate school of public health, Tulane officials announced Wednesday.

The amount of Celia Scott Weatherhead's latest gift wasn't revealed, but school officials indicated it will help transform the institution into one the best in the world. Weatherhead is a 1965 graduate of Tulane's Newcomb College.

The university said the gifts she and her late husband Albert have made in support over several decades constitute the largest amount in the school's history.