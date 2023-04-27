X

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter with political monologue

By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Tucker Carlson has emerged publicly two days after Fox News fired him

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed.

He posted a two-minute video on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern, the time his Fox show used to begin, that talked about a lack of honest political debate in the media.

Carlson said one of the things he noticed, “when you step away from the noise for a few days,” is how nice some people are, and how hilarious some are.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” he said. “They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember we heard them. Trust me, as somebody who participated.”

He said debates on big topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change and corporate power are not permitted by corporate media or political parties.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things?” he said. “There aren't many places left but there are some and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon.”

Fox fired its most popular personality on Monday without explanation, less than a week after settling a lawsuit concerning the spread of lies about the 2020 presidential election.

