Tubeworms, snails and other weird creatures found under the seafloor

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists for the first time have uncovered an underworld of animal life thriving beneath the seafloor.

An expedition to a volcanically active ridge in the Pacific off South America has revealed worms, snails, giant tubeworms and other strange creatures lurking below steamy underwater hot springs.

Researchers have long studied animal communities near such hydrothermal vents. Many thought only microbes and viruses could survive underneath. To their surprise, an underwater robot last summer overturned volcanic slabs and found diverse life under the vents.