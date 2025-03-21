Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tuberculosis cases in the US rose to their highest levels in more than a dozen years

Tuberculosis continued to rise again in the U.S. last year, reaching its highest levels in more than a dozen years
This 2006 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which causes the disease tuberculosis. (Janice Carr/CDC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This 2006 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which causes the disease tuberculosis. (Janice Carr/CDC via AP)
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuberculosis continued to rise again in the U.S. last year, reaching its highest levels in more than a dozen years.

More than 10,300 cases were reported last year, an 8% increase from 2023 and the highest since 2011, according to preliminary data posted this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both the number of cases and the rate of infections rose. Rates were up among all age groups, and 34 states reported an increase.

CDC officials say the rise is the mainly due to international travel and migration. The vast majority of U.S. TB cases are diagnosed in people born in other countries. Other illnesses that weaken the immune system and allow latent TB infections to emerge may also be at play.

Outbreaks in several states have contributed to recent TB trends, including a recent one in the Kansas City, Kansas area. The Kansas TB rate jumped 148% last year, according to the new CDC data. Alaska and Hawaii continue to have the highest case rates.

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that usually attack the lungs, and is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs or sneezes. If not treated properly, it can be fatal. In the late 1800s, TB killed one out of every seven people living in the United States and Europe. But the development of antibiotics and public health efforts succeeded in treating infections and tracking down those they infected, leading to cases falling for decades.

The new CDC statistics are not a count of how many people were newly infected, but rather of how many people developed a cough or other symptoms and were diagnosed.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Hospitalizations for flu, COVID, or RSV continue to recede in Georgia. (Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Respiratory viruses decline from respective winter peaks in Georgia

After months of rapid respiratory disease spread and sickness, Georgia and Atlanta cases of COVID-19, flu, or RSV appear to be declining from their respective winter peaks.

Georgia could lose nearly all HIV prevention funds with proposed CDC cuts

Georgia's HIV prevention program is 100% funded by the federal government.

Texas measles outbreak expected to last for months, though vaccinations are up from last year

2h ago

The Latest

Duke center Khaman Maluach dunks against Mount St. Mary's during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

No. 1 seed Duke rolls past Mount St. Mary's 93-49 to open NCAAs in Flagg's return from injury

5m ago

London's Heathrow slowly resumes flights after a fire cut power to Europe's busiest airport

8m ago

Major League Baseball removes references to `diversity' from MLB Careers home page

11m ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Atlanta Braves have thinned their camp roster.