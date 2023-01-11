Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills

The Dolphins are preparing for rookie Skylar Thompson to be their starter when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working his way back to full strength after dislocating his pinky finger.

McDaniel said he doesn’t know if Tagovailoa will be able to travel with the team this weekend, and although he hasn’t had any setbacks in the healing process, there are “compounding variables” at play that will keep him off the field indefinitely.