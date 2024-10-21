Tua Tagovailoa could return Sunday for Dolphins after medical experts clear him to play

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could return this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals after medical experts cleared him to return to practice following his latest concussion.

Tagovailoa will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, and if that goes well, the plan is for him to start at home on Sunday for the Dolphins (2-4).

“Following the directive and opinion of medical experts, the reason why he’s coming back now is because the medical experts have deemed it safe for him to return," McDaniel said. "I don’t mess with timelines or try to overcook the forecast. You lean on experts for matters of the career, and that’s what we’re doing here.”