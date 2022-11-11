ajc logo
X

Powerful earthquake hits Tonga; tsunami advisory issued

National & World News
23 hours ago
A powerful underwater earthquake has struck off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful underwater earthquake struck Friday off Tonga in the southern Pacific, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 211 kilometers (132 miles) east-southeast of Neiafu, Tonga, at a depth of 24.8 kilometers (15 miles). It predicted strong shaking but said the probability of serious damage or casualties was small.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory, which is one step below a tsunami warning.

An undersea volcano erupted in Tonga in January, killing three people, blanketing its main island with a thick layer of volcanic ash and shooting millions of tons of water vapor high up into the atmosphere.

Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
15h ago

Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Braves sign reliever Nick Anderson to split contract
10h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

After big losses, Democrats think Warnock may have the answers they need
18h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cindy Liu

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
11m ago
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
24m ago
Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top