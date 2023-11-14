BreakingNews
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares

Tsitsipas retires with injury after just three games against Rune at ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas has retired with an injury after just three games of his second match at the ATP Finals, handing Holger Rune the victory

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
46 minutes ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas retired with an injury after just three games of his second match at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, handing Holger Rune the victory.

Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, was trailing 2-1 in the opening set when he had a lengthy conversation with his trainer before slowly getting to his feet, shaking his head and walking over to shake Rune’s hand.

That was after just 17 minutes of play and led to boos from the crowd in Turin — which instead had to settle for an exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

Tsitsipas, who lost to home favorite Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, had cut short a practice session on Friday due to an apparent physical issue but the Greek player said he was "absolutely fine."

Rune also lost his opener 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 to top-ranked Novak Djokovic but the Dane now tops the green group ahead of Djokovic’s match against Sinner later.

“For sure (not the way I wanted to win). It is very unfortunate,” Rune said. “You could see in the first service game, he was not serving as full as he can.

“For sure, something was up and when he called the physio I knew. It’s a long season, I wish him all the best.”

Tsitsipas also withdrew from the tournament in 2021 after losing his opening match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures5h ago

Credit: David Barnes

TRENDING NOW
OutKast’s Andre 3000 announces new solo album ‘New Blue Sun’
42m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
4h ago

Cops: Driver who hit, killed teen in Decatur sought on vehicular homicide charge
39m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A missing sailor's last message from Hurricane Otis was to ask his family to pray for him
22m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street leaps on hopes cooling inflation means no more rate hikes
29m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Thousands more flee northern Gaza as Israeli troops battle Palestinian militants
31m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top