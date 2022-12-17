ajc logo
X

TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a firearm in their carry-on bag

The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.

The TSA said Friday it’s raising the maximum fine to $14,950. Previously it was $13,910.

TSA officers have found 6,301 firearms in carry-on bags so far this year, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 detected in 2021. The numbers have been increasing steadily over the last decade; in 2012, 1,549 firearms were detected at security checkpoints.

Eighty-eight percent of the guns found this year were loaded, the TSA said.

Firearm possession laws vary by location, but guns are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit. Passengers transporting firearms must do so in a locked case in checked baggage. They also must declare them to the airline, the TSA said.

At a congressional hearing earlier this year, some lawmakers and airport administrators called for higher fines, gun safety classes for violators and other measures. They said the maximum fines were rarely imposed and clearly weren't working as a deterrent.

But other lawmakers said most of the passengers who get caught simply forgot they were carrying a gun, and higher fines won't stop that problem.

When the TSA finds a gun, it generally checks to see if it was stolen or involved in a previous crime. The agency may also confiscate the gun.

In addition to the fine __ an amount determined by the TSA based on the circumstances of each case __ the TSA will revoke PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for anyone caught with a gun at a security checkpoint. Passengers may also be arrested for a firearms violation depending on the state or local laws in the airport’s location.

Credit: Denise Cathey

Credit: Denise Cathey

Editors' Picks

Credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police arrest man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
3h ago

Credit: AP

Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
13h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

The Jolt: Jockeying underway for Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate battle
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man jumps from 4th floor of Dunwoody parking deck to evade officers, police say
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tom R. Smedes

Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
5m ago
Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair
13m ago
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top